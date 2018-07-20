RAG Reiterates Its Readiness To Cleanse The System After Anas Expose'

The Referees Association of Ghana (RAG) has reiterated its readiness to cleanse the Association of members, who engaged in series of misconducts, contrary to the professional ethics in the famous "Anas Expose".

Majority of Ghanaian referees were seen on tape engaged in series of corrupt practices in the Tiger Eye PI Documentary titled 'Number 12' - "When greed and corruption become the norm", which has aroused the intervention of the Government, leading to an injunction on football.

In a statement signed by Mr Aryitey Y. Mensah, General Secretary of RAG, it said they were waiting for a copy of the documentary for a thorough examination, upon which they can take proactive measures to curtail the menace in the game.

"The Referees Association of Ghana still standing by its words, that we do not and would never condone with such malpractices and is ready to take a serious view of the allegations and would deal with members found culpable as stipulated in its Constitution.

"In order to immediately address these issues to clear and restore the bad image of this expose has brought onto RAG, a serious house cleaning exercise, which was already in motion would continue and members would be given the opportunity to defend themselves as well.

"To get to the bottom of the issues, we have requested for a copy of the video since 17th June 2018, with reminders to Tiger Eye Pi, but unfortunately we are yet to receive a copy of the full details of the documentary and the list of the alleged corrupt referees for the cleaning exercise immediately.

"We believe that the motive of Tiger Eye PI was to help RAG to eradicate corrupt referees from the system and if they could not assist RAG with a detailed copy of the footage or documents that can help the Association sanction members found culpable of the corrupt acts, then Tiger Eye PI has not only done disservice to only RAG, but to the nation as a whole.

"We, therefore, pray that Tiger Eye Pi would deemed it necessary to provide us with a detailed copy of the video as requested to enable us have enough evidence to support any action to be taken," the statement read.

The statement said, ''The Ghana Police Service, CID Headquarters invited RAG for a meeting where the Association was looking forward to receive the details of the documentary (images) and list of the alleged corrupt referees. The documentary was not given to RAG but a list containing few names of alleged corrupt Referees was given with the explanation that more would be added as and when investigation continues".

The Refereeing association further urged major stakeholders in the game to throw their unflinching support for the process of cleansing the system.

"We wish to appeal to our referees to exercise patience and assure them that those captured in the documentary would be given the opportunity to defend themselves by way of a fair hearing before any action is taken," it added.