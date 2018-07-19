Aduana Stars Coach Kenichi Yatsuhashi Delighted With Performance Of His Team In AS Vita Victory

Aduana Stars coach Kenichi Yatsuhashi has hailed the performance of his charges during their win over AS Vita in the CAF Confederation Cup on Wednesday.

Goals from Bright Adjei and Yahaya Mohammed helped the Fire Boys overcome the Congolese giants 2-1 on Match Day 3 of the CAF Confederation Cup.

Despite lack of games, the Ghana Premier League champions showed determination to record their maiden win in the competition.

"It was an extremely difficult match for me and Aduana because we had a strong opponent. I have to credit our visitors for the good fight they put up," Kenichi said.

"I already knew Aduana had good players before I joined so despite the limited time, I only blended them together and added few tactics to their game plan which worked for us.

"The pitch was a little difficult to play on for both clubs but the players played to the instructions given them and were ready to fight for the club. With this win, the group is now open so we'll see what will happen in the other games left," he added.

