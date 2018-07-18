Yaw Yeboah Insists CD Numancia Will Help Him Develop

Ghanaian midfielder Yaw Yeboah has underlined the importance of joining Spanish side CD Numancia, insisting that it will help his development as a player.

The 21-year-old joined the Spanish Segunda Division outfit after spending four seasons with the Premier League champions.

The silky midfielder during this period enjoyed loan spells at LOSC Lille, FC Twente and Real Oviedo.

The diminutive enforcer becomes Numancia's eighth signing of a busy transfer window.

Speaking at his unveiling, the former Ghana youth star expressed his belief that the move will help him attain his goals as a footballer.

"I came here because this club is one of the best in the Spanish second division. I'm very happy to join this team. I've watched them and how they play and I believe it will help me develop as a player and help the team achieve its targets as well.

"I'm a player who keeps the ball on my feet, likes to dribble and try to make assist and score as well to help the team win."

Yeboah was asked how he was received by his new teammates after joining the group in training on Wednesday morning.

"It's good to get to know the players and the coaches and then the team, I felt very good today. They welcomed me very good and it made me feel much comfortable in training."

Last season, Yeboah made 20 appearances with Oviedo as the club missed out on promotion ticket to the top flight league.

He was an integral member of the Ghana squad at the FIFA U20 World Cup in 2015.

