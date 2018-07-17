Techiman Eleven Wonders Dismisses Enos Adepah Sacking Reports

Premier League side, Techiman Eleven Wonders has rubbished denied reports that they have parted ways with coach Enos Adepah.

Reports went viral on Monday that the Techiman based side has sacked the former Wa All Stars gaffer after taking over over the club.

However, the Premier League newcomers have released a statement to debunk the reports, stating that the experienced trainer is still at post.

Coach Adepa replaced Abdul Gamel Mumuni after less than eleven games into the season following their topsy-turvy start to the campaign.

Eleven Wonders finished the first round of the league on 14th position with seventeen points.