Godsway Donyoh Opens Scoring Account For FC Nordsjaelland In Draw With Esbjerb

Ghanaian midfielder Godsway Donyoh grabbed a goal for FC Nordsjaelland in their 1-1 draw with Esbjerb fB in the Danish Super League opener at the Right to Dream Park on Sunday.

Donyoh gave the Wild Tigers the initiative in the 11th minute from a beautifully worked goal.

On the 64th minute, Jacob Lungi Soerensen grabbed the leveller for the newly promoted side to end the match in a one-all draw.

The 21-year-old enjoyed the entire duration of the match whiles his compatriot Ibrahim Saqid was introduced in the 73rd minute.

Emmanuel Oti Essigba lasted for 71 minutes for Esbjerg while Black Starlets wing-wizard Sadiq Ibrahim made a cameo appearance for Nordsjaelland.

