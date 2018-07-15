Inter Milan Boss Lauds Kwadwo Asamoah After Lugano 3:0 Victory

Inter Milan coach, Luciano Spalletti has heaped praises on Kwadwo Asamoah in the side's win over Lugano in a pre-season friendly on Saturday.

The Italian giants defeated Swiss side 3-0 with a brace from French youngster Yann Karamoh and a goal from new signing Lautaro Martínez.

The Ghana international who joined the former European Champions on a three-year deal last week came off the bench in the second half and excelled.

Speaking after the match, Spalletti was delighted with the work of his outfit and hailed the impact of the Ghana international.

"Lugano are a tough side to face and they put in real tackles, so that made it an important and realistic test," the Coach told reporters.

"I expected us to struggle more, to be honest, as the muscles are still sore at this stage of training. We scored some good goals and moved the ball around well.

"The new players did well. Lautaro immediately showed his physical strength and ability to receive the ball with his back to goal. He knows where the goal is, he can sense it.

'He can certainly play alongside Mauro Icardi and we'll see them together in a little while, but first, we must cover the other areas of the pitch and be a solid team behind them.

"Kwadwo Asamoah brought his experience, Stefan de Vrij did well in a four-man defence too and Nainggolan has characteristics we were missing until now. He is aggressive, leads the pressing and sparks counter-attacks.

"I got the feeling from speaking to transfer specialists this summer that Inter have more appeal now we are back in the Champions League.

"There is a tangible sense of Interbeing an important side, we have thousands of people who chose us to defend their love for these colours and we have to show them they chose well."