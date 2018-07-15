Journalist Wins 50 Inches TV At Millennium Marathon Raffle Draw

Mr Kusi Boateng, a journalist with Ahortor Fm in Accra, is the lucky winner of a 50" Panasonic TV, at the third raffle draw of the Big Millennium Marathon, held at the premises of Whirlpool Ghana Limited.

The lucky journalist was picked in a special raffle draw organised ahead of the Big Millenium Marathon in September.

Solomon Otu Mensah won a refrigerator for being second in the draw, Prince Okechuku Jeremiah won a microwave for placing third.

Ambassador Ashim Morton, the Event Director said they has stepped up preparations for the Millennium Marathon, adding that a lot of athletes have been preparing for the competition.

Nii Tackie, Marketing Manager of Whirlpool in Ghana said the Millennium Marathon and Whirlpool are international brands who share similar ideologies like quality production and promoting environmental cleanness and promoting business and tourism.

He said the first male and female to finish the 21km race will take home $2,500 each, whilst there would be consoltaion prizes for the second to 10th positions.

The Big Millennium Marathon is sponsored by companies like Allianz Insurance, Unilever, Whirlpool (Ederick Ltd), Twellium, Japan Motors, Garmin, Wigal, Papaye, MenzGold, Elite Sports, ddp, Blue Skies, NLA, Can -West, Royal Habits, Smart Books, Impact Clinic, Emirates and Accra Mall.

The media partners include Multimedia Group, African Sports Media, SWAG Of Africa, GH One Tv, Agoo Tv, Kwese Sports Tv, Graphic Communications Group and others.

The Millennium Marathon is approved by the Ministries of Tourism, Health, Youth & Sports as well as the Accra Metropolitan Assembly (AMA) and the National Sports Authority (NSA).