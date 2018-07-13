modernghana logo

FEATURED STORY A Pastor Or A Parasite?...
OnAIR Columns Archive
body-container-line
36 minutes ago | Football News

Christian Atsu Gets Adidas Deal Ahead Of Next Season

Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah / Modern Ghana
Christian Atsu Gets Adidas Deal Ahead Of Next Season

Ghana international, Christian Atsu has announced a partnership deal with German sportswear giants, Adidas ahead of the new campaign.

The Newcastle United winger will be kitted out in adidas when the 2018/2019 European season kicks off.

Despite failing to take his chances last season due to injuries, the former Chelsea and FC Porto winger Atsu was a key player in the Raphael Benitez side, playing 29 games and scoring twice for Newcastle United.

Atsu joined Newcastle United from Chelsea on a four-year deal and will be at the club until 2021.

Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah
Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah Sports Editor

quot-img-1Don't discuus your problems.20% dont care and 80% are happy you are in trouble.

By: Bismark Omari Somuah quot-img-1
body-container-line