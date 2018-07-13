Despite failing to take his chances last season due to injuries, the former Chelsea and FC Porto winger Atsu was a key player in the Raphael Benitez side, playing 29 games and scoring twice for Newcastle United.
Atsu joined Newcastle United from Chelsea on a four-year deal and will be at the club until 2021.
Christian Atsu Gets Adidas Deal Ahead Of Next Season
Ghana international, Christian Atsu has announced a partnership deal with German sportswear giants, Adidas ahead of the new campaign.
The Newcastle United winger will be kitted out in adidas when the 2018/2019 European season kicks off.
