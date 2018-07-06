ESA Donate Jerseys And Volleyballs To Schools In Eastern Region

Eastern Soccer Academy (ESA) through its Foundation, has presented footballs, jerseys and volleyballs to ten schools in the Osiem community in the Eastern Region.

The gesture, which forms part of the core activities of the ESA Foundation of helping the communities and environs of Osiem was led by team manager Mr Musah Muhammad, Mr Ernest Tuffour, head coach of the Academy, Mr Bismark Nkansah Assistant Coach and Mr Eric Boateng, Academy Secretary.

Mr Muhammad noted in an interview with GNA Sports that the gesture was part of the Academy and the Foundation's aim of helping the community, where they reside and helping the needy as well as the vulnerable in the Osiem environs.

'We have presented to ten schools with footballs, jerseys and volleyballs to help them develop an interest in sports in our community. This gesture forms part of our agenda of helping to put smiles on the face our little ones.

'We have also decided to extend a helping hand to needy students in all the schools around, so we have asked for the numbers from their authorities and by next term we would pay for their fees as well as study materials and uniforms to help them to be successful in their academic works'.

Mr Ernest Boateng, owner and Chief Executive Officer of the academy, noted that the academy, which has been in existence for the past five years, has many projects to execute.

He said they would recruit players between the ages of 14-23 as well as street children who don't have family support.

'We want to give the children in our community the best of education, to groom them in the best possible way, so they can bring out their hidden talents to benefit their families and Ghana as well,' he added.

According to Mr. Boateng, the academy would develop young talents, who would blend education with football to benefit themselves and their families.

'Education is key in all we do at EAS through our Foundation, we are not leaving out education, we are going to build an orphanage home, where we would extend a helping hand to the community and its environs' he noted.