Mayweather Sued $2m For 'No-Show' At events In Ghana

Floyd Mayweather is stepping into the ring for a new legal fight after being sued by a Nigerian company claiming he scammed them.

According to TMZ, Zinni Media is suing Mayweather for skipping out on five scheduled appearances. In June 2017, the suit alleges the company booked the famed boxer for appearances in Ghana and Nigeria to the tune of $375,000.

After the deal was made, Floyd provided the company with a video confirming the appearances.

He was wired a $210,000 advance, but days before his first appearance decided to bail. Zinni claims there was an offer to reschedule for December 2017, with an increased price of $550,000. The company accepted, but Mayweather once again bailed and allegedly hasn’t returned the $210K.

Zinni is now taking Mayweather to federal court in California, and asking for $2 million to set things straight.

While that's a lot for any normal person, it's a drop in the bucket for Mayweather who was named Forbes' highest-paid athlete back in June. He earned that No. 1 spot after raking in $275 million from his August 2017 fight with UFC star Conor McGregor.

Investopedia has estimated that the 41-year-old's net worth is somewhere between $700 million and $1 billion.

He’s even bragged about the ease of crossing the $1 billion mark if he took a deal with the UFC to transition into the world of MMA. It remains to be seen if Mayweather really plans on re-entering the world of professional fighting after retiring in 2015.