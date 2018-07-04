KP Boateng Agrees Three-Year Deal With Serie A Side Sassuolo

According to Sky Sports Italia, Kevin-Prince Boateng has agreed on a three year deal with Serie A side, Sassuolo.

The Neroverdi have completed negotiations with the Eintracht Frankfurt midfielder and he is expected to sign the deal in the coming days.

The former Las Palmas and Portsmouth man had a successful career previously in Italy with AC Milan where he won the Scudetto during the 2010-2011 season.

Sassuolo are bent on selling Ghana international, Alfred Duncan in order to make room for KP Boateng.