KP Boateng Agrees Three-Year Deal With Serie A Side Sassuolo
According to Sky Sports Italia, Kevin-Prince Boateng has agreed on a three year deal with Serie A side, Sassuolo.
The Neroverdi have completed negotiations with the Eintracht Frankfurt midfielder and he is expected to sign the deal in the coming days.
The former Las Palmas and Portsmouth man had a successful career previously in Italy with AC Milan where he won the Scudetto during the 2010-2011 season.
Sassuolo are bent on selling Ghana international, Alfred Duncan in order to make room for KP Boateng.