Kotoko Resume Training After A Week Break

Kumasi Asante Kotoko has resumed training after the club announced that they will be breaking camp for a week on the 13th of June.

Communications director of the club, Obed Acheampong confirmed the news to Modernghana.com and revealed the Porcupine Warriors resumed training earlier this week on Tuesday and has been training since.

“We went on a one week break and now the team is back. We returned on Tuesday and they have been training through the week”, he said.

Earlier this month, the information Ministry released a statement indicating that the Government is taking steps to dissolve the Ghana Football Association after ace investigative Journalist premiered his Number 12 video.

A video which highlighted the rot in Ghana Football ranging from how referees take bribes to influence the results of matches as well as how GFA boss Lawyer Kwasi Nyantakyi met with some investors who wanted to sponsor the league but ended up taking 65,000 dollars as bribe money.

After that development, the Government led by the Attorney General, Madam Gloria Akuffo acquired a ten-day injunction of the GFA, halting all football-related activities in the country. The decision left the team in the country with no choice than to break camp for their players to go home.

Kotoko was one of such teams but the lads are now back to training as they try to get back into shape.

Obed tells us they are however not undergoing intensive training because of how recent events have panned out leaving them with no clue as to when the Zylofon Premier League will resume.

He explained that how they started the league playing every Sunday and Wednesday took a lot from the players and due to that they don’t want to put them through intense training to wear them off even more.

Now that they are back they are training to get themselves in shape as they await any other decision that will be taken.

He related to us that if and when there is any positive news that could possibly see the league resume then they will also intensify the players to prepare them for action.

Relating to the issue that has led to the suspension of the league and football-related activities in the country, FIFA has arrived in the country to liaise with Government and football administrators to find the way forward for football in the country.

Obed Acheampong