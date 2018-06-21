Brighton Weigh Up Move For Edwin Gyasi

Brighton & Hove Albion are weighing up moves for Ghana winger Edwin Gyasi, HITC Sport understands from sources close to the club.

Brighton boss Chris Hughton is looking to bolster his side's wide midfield options this summer and has identified Gyasi as one of his top transfer targets this summer.

Gyasi's versatility in that can play out on the left or the right makes him an attractive proposition to Hughton.

Brighton have held a long-term interest in Gyasi and considered signing the Dutch-born Ghana international during the January transfer window before he ended up signing for CSKA Sofia from Aalesund.

The Seagulls have continued to keep tabs on Gyasi and they could rekindle their interest this summer but could face competition from a number of clubs at home and abroad, including Premier League rivals Huddersfield.

Gyasi has impressed in Bulgaria since his move to CSKA Sofia, scoring one goal and providing two assists in 12 games for the club.

The 26-year-old could be tempted at the prospect of moving to the Premier League if Brighton firm up their interest in his services.