Andre Ayew’s Next Club To Be Known Soon- Spokesperson

The future of Swansea City forward Andre Ayew could be decided in the coming days, according to the player’s spokesperson Fiifi Tackie.

Ayew rejoined Swansea in January after a difficult stint with West Ham but failed to live up to the billing finishing the season with no goals, as Swansea failed to beat the drop.

The 28-year-old has been linked with a move away from the Welsh side, with reports suggesting The Swans are eager to ship him out due to his high wage demands.

Fiifi Tackie in an interview with Goal.com confirmed the imminent departure of the forward.

“With Andre, I’m sure that in few days to come, you will get to know where he will be leaving to [for the new season].”

Ayew has been linked with a number of clubs in France, with former side Marseille and LOSC Lille appearing to be leading the chase for the player.