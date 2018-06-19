Melvin Brown Re Elected As President of Ghana Karate-Do Association

The Ghana Karate-do Association held their congress and elections on Tuesday at the media centre of the Accra Sports Stadium.

Incumbent president Mevin Brown was elected unopposed with Alex Martin Odoom getting the nod for the vice president. He beat Prince Ben Adjavon 29 to 27 votes.

Isaac Amponsah and Frank Danso Bekoe were also elected unopposed as executive members whilst Patrick Anyidohu of the National Sports Authority NSA got the position of General Secretary.

President Melvin Brown told Yours Truly in an interview that the new executive will work hard to get champions to Ghana who can win medals at international games.

He added that they will launch programmes to intensify the education on karate-do as a good sport in the schools, communities and security agencies.

He thanked the clubs and participants at the congress as well as the Ghana Olympic Committee (GOC) for their support and the media.