Swansea Demand £13M For Jordan Ayew

Swansea City are demanding £13 million for striker Jordan Ayew after Fulham had a £8 million rejected.

Fulham, who defeated Aston Villa to book their qualification back to the English top flight offered £8 million for the Ghanaian forward who is expected to leave the Swansea following their demotion to the Championship.

Jordan Ayew had an impressive season with the Wales-based club scored 11 goals and was named Players' Player of the season at the club.

He also scooped the goal of the season award as well as Swansea's top scorer award.

The former Marseille forward joined Swansea from Aston Villa for a deal worth £5m and Neil Taylor also moving the opposite directions.

Ayew is also reported to be on the radar of English giants Liverpool.

Meanwhile, Fulham remains his likeliest destination as the Premier League returnees prepare to up their offer.