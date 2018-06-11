Panathaniakos Make First Installment Payment Of April And May To Michael Essien

Greek giants Panathaniakos have made payments of the first instalments of the debt's owed Ghanaian midfielder Michael Essien for the month of April and May.

Panathaniakos are expected to complete the payment of all debts owed the Ghanaian by July. However, the club has been given a time span to finish part of the payments before the end of the month or suffer a points deduction.

The Greek club has paid an amount of EUR 36,5000 to the former Real Madrid midfielder after the two parties met at a court in Greece last Thursday.

Following the first part of the instalment made, Panathaniakos have been left with two more payments to be made before the end of July.

Michael Essien has since left the club and was recently on the books of Indonesian club Persib Bandung until the termination of his contract last week.

The 35-year-old is now a free agent but has attracted interest from clubs in Singapore. Essien has been on ambassadorial duties with former club Chelsea FC.

