FIFA Considers Lifting Ban On Libyan Stadiums

A high-level delegation of the Federation International of Football Association (FIFA) arrived in the Libyan capital Tripoli on Tuesday to consider lifting the five-year ban on Libyan stadiums, a spokesman of the Libyan Football Federation (LFF) said.

“A high-level delegation arrived today in the capital Tripoli for a three-day official visit to make a comprehensive technical report on the technical and security conditions of the stadiums in order to lift the international ban of matches of Libyan teams since 2013,” LFF spokesman Fatih Halbus said.

This is the first visit of its kind by FIFA to Libya, and will be followed by multiple visits in the future, Halbus added.

“The visit will include attending a game between Al-Ittihad and Al-Sharara (local football teams) tomorrow of the premier football league, in addition to reviewing the stadium of the Academy of Janzur (western Tripoli),” Halbus explained.

The spokesman confirmed that the visit “comes within the framework of the support of FIFA to the national football federation.”

FIFA bans international events on Libyan stadiums since 2013 due to the deteriorating security situation in the country.