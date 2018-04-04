Angolan Envoy Endorses Peace Jersey

The Angolan ambassador to Ghana, His Excellency Admiral Augusto Da Silva Cunha is the latest dignitary to endorse the Peace Jersey; a football for Humanity program.

It is also aimed at using the beautiful game of football to unite politicians before, during and after elections in Africa.

He has therefore called on fellow African countries to adopt and observe a day in a calendar year as a Peace Day.

He made this announcement during the Humanity Magazine award ceremony to endorse the peace jersey, a football for humanity program which uses the beautiful game of football to unite politicians, before, during and after elections in Africa

The Angolan ambassador said during the Humanity Magazine award ceremony that “There is no beauty of human spirit than joining hands across the political divide and all walks of life to celebrate a peace day in a country,'' the former Angola Navy commander stated.

He said, “My country has a long a long way to go, but the continued observation of Angola Peace Day on every April 4, has brought a huge impact of peace and stability in my country.''

C.E.O of the Humanity Magazine, Yahaya Alhassan assured HE Cunha, that his outfit would thoroughly project the peace initiative for violence-free Africa.