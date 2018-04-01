modernghana logo

1 hour ago | Players Abroad

Boakye-Yiadom Starts Working Under New Jiangsu Coach Cosmin Olaroiu

Ghanasoccernet.com
Richmond Boakye-Yiadom has started working under new Jiangsu Sunning manager Cosmin Olaroiu.

The Romanian coach was appointed after Fabio Capello quit the club due to personal reasons.

Yiadom completed his move to Jiangsu last month, met with Olaroiu and took part in his first training session.

Olaroiu has rich experience in Asia after successful stints in the United Arab Emirates where he handled Al Ain and worked with Asamoah Gyan.

In 2015, he led another UAE side Al Ahli to the final of the Asian Champions League.

He is expected to improve Jiangsu who have won one and lost two of their opening fixtures this season.

