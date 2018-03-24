Inter Allies Coach Kenichi Yatshuhashi Brimming With Confidence Ahead Of Asante Kotoko Clash

Inter Allies coach Kenichi Yatsuhashi says his team is brimming with confidence ahead of their Ghana Premier League clash against Asante Kotoko.

Yatsuhashi guided the Capelli Boys to the summit of the league log after beating Bechem United 3-0 at the Tema Stadium on Match Day One of the ongoing campaign.

Speaking ahead of the match, the former Hearts of Oak gaffer says their victory against the Hunters has lifted morale in camp ahead of their much-anticipated clash against the Porcupine Warriors in Kumasi.

"Kotoko is a big club and for our young players and for a small club like ours, going to the home of Kotoko is always challenging. But it's a positive challenge for us…The people in Kumasi will come out in their numbers…Kotoko is a big club and playing in front of a big club is a really good football stage and we are looking forward to it,' said Kenichi.

The Japanese coach also talked about the importance of starting in a positive way.

"The [match day one] was definitely a positive start. It's good to start with a win but it's just one match and one win and we have to put that in perspective. The confidence level is high and that's positive but it's important we control our environment and focus on improving ourselves' he added.

