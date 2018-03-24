Karela FC Players Tour Local Market To Promote First Ever Ghana Premier League Home Match

Karela FC players took to the Nzema Ayinase Market on Friday to promote their first-ever Ghana Premier League home match.

The debutants host another newly-promoted side Techiman Eleven Wonders on Sunday.

Captain William Opoku Mensah, Godfred Saka, Jean Vital, Godfred Yeboah, Jean Newall and Nii Kalala were players who were part of the tour.

They interacted with the market women and other traders to drive fans to the Crosby Awuah Memorial park.

Management member Kwame Miezah, General Secretary Julius Emunah and Public Relations Officer Samuel Enyan were also present.

Karela FC lost 1-0 in their season opener at Medeama last Sunday.

