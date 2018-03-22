Karim Zito Expects Attitudinal Change From Players Ahead Berekum Chelsea Showdown [VIDEO]

Manager Abdul Karim Zito says he expects a different attitude from his team going into the Ghana Premier League Matchday 2 game against Berekum Chelsea on Sunday.

Dreams FC beat Elmina Sharks at the Theatre of Dreams in Dawu last Sunday and even though it excites him, Manager Zito expects something different from his team.

“I won my first game against Elmina Sharks at home and it was a good victory but I expect the attitude to change for this next match”

This is a match that promises to be a tough test for the Still Believe lads as their opponent are coming back from an opening day loss to Ebusua Dwarfs and Zito acknowledges the toughness of the task ahead.

“I respect the quality of Berekum Chelsea. I remember two seasons ago, they beat us 3-0 at their home ground and so they are not easily beaten at home; that I am sure of.”

He adds that he is going there to get at least a draw despite the difficulty of the opponent.

“We are going there to make sure that we change that conception and come out with at least a point or all three.”

Several Dreams FC players sat out the first game against Elmina Sharks due to injury and Zito explains that that hasn’t changed much over the course of the week so there wouldn’t be any major changes to the squad for the Berekum Chelsea game.

“I still have about six players out with injury and the recovery rate is low however I may have one player coming back into the team.”

Dreams FC will be on the road for the first time this season when they visit the Golden City Park in Berekum.