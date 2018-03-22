Felix Annan And Wahab Adams Back In Training As Amponsah Sidelined For A Week

Felix Annan and Wahab Adams have been declared fit for Kotoko's Premier League clash with Inter Allies while Isaac Amponsah has been ruled out of action for one week.

Goalkeeper, Felix Annan and defender, Wahab Adams sustained knocks in Kotoko's one-all drawn game at WAFA on the Premier League's opening day last Sunday. Wahab was substituted as a precautionary measure whilst Annan lasted the full 90 minutes.

Meanwhile, newly-signed left-back Isaac Amponsah was impressive at training in the lead-up to the game but missed the trip to Sogakope due to a knee condition he suffered in the club's last friendly match before last weekend's 2017/18 Premier League opener.

Head of the Medical Team, Dr Michael Leat, confirmed to asantekotokosc.com that Felix Annan and Wahab Adams have both been treated and declared fit but added that, Isaac Amponsah would be on the sidelines for a week.

"Felix is OK and even back at training. Wahab has been given a 2-day rest and would also be fit for the game afterwards", he further added "Isaac's right knee is in a brace. He is still being treated and we expect him to be fit by next week Thursday".