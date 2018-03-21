Jon Benjamin Jabs GFA President Kwesi Nyantakyi

Former UK High Commissioner to Ghana Jon Benjamin has taken a massive swipe at the Ghana Football Association president, Kwesi Nyantakyi.

The CAF 1st vice president in an interaction with the media on Monday disclosed that the media that the English and Scottish FA wrote to the Ghana FA to learn how their flawless registration works.

But the tough Jon Benjamin, who is known to pick on issues concerning the GFA, took to Twitter to jab Nyantakyi, stating that the English FA wrote to the Ghana FA to know why Nyantakyi didn't take legal action against UK media outlets that implicated him in match-fixing allegations.

Perhaps they want to learn why Kwesi Nyantakyi never ultimately took legal action against UK media outlets that implicated him in match fixing allegations, as he swore he would?







Or perhaps to learn about how the concept of someone’s ‘football age’ differs from their real age? https://t.co/T9nIj9ikCs — Jon Benjamin (@JonBenjamin19) March 21, 2018