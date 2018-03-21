I Don’t Know If Kwesi Nyantakyi Will Contest In GFA Presidency Election – Sannie Daara

The Communications Director of the Ghana Football Association, Ibrahim Sannie Daara has reiterated that he is not in the position to determine whether Kwesi Nyantakyi will contest for the 2019 Ghana FA presidency.

The CAF 1st vice has already declared his intentions not to seek re-election in the 2019 Ghana Football Association presidency elections after assuming office in December in 2005.

But the former BBC worker believes his boss has the sole decision to make, hence, he is not in the position to say Mr Nyantakyi will contest in 2019 or not.

“In fact, I can’t say he will contest or not, even though he has said he will not contest. The decision is his and he can choose either way,” he told Accra based Hot FM.