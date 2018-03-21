George Afriyie Is The Best Man To Lead Ghana Football – Nana Oduro Sarfo

Management Member of Berekum Chelsea, Nana Oduro Sarfo opines that George Afriyie is the right person to lead Ghana football.

The vice president of the country’s football governing body declared his intentions to contest for the 2019 GFA presidency on Friday during the celebration of his 50th birthday.

And the renowned football administrator believes the former Accra Great Olympics Chief Executive Officer is the right man for the FA presidency.

“Anybody who will contest George Afriyie will lose miserably. We have tested the grounds and we have gone very far with what we are doing,” he told Class Sports.

“Though the announcement was made some few days ago but we have done a lot of homework, consultations and interactions and we know George Afriyie stands tall of becoming the next FA president.

He also believes KwesiNyantakyi will stand by his own words and not contest in 2019.

“I know some people are pushing Kwesi Nyantakyi to contest again but I had the opportunity to talk to him alongside other people and I told them that he [Kwesi Nyanatkyi] said he will not contest in 2019 and I know ones he has given his word, he will not contest again.”