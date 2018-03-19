Wa All Stars Coach Laments Midfielder David Abagna's Absence

Wa All Stars coach Alhaji Mumuni Sokpari says the absence of midfielder David Abagna had a toll on his side in their 1-0 defeat to Ashanti Gold SC on Sunday.

Abagna was the star performer for the Northern Blues last season having scored ten goals and provided five assists.

He was absent when Wa All-Stars clinched the GFA Gala competition with an injury.

The coach confirmed the young midfielder will be back to fitness in about a month time.

"Obviously, David Abagna's absence was felt but it is just that he is not well," Abanga said.

"It is an injury that made him not to be part of the team today. Maybe in a month time, Abagna will be fit again and he will be with us for the remaining games."

Abagna has been nominated for the SWAG young player of the year 2017 award slated for April this year.

