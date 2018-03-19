Yusif Abubakar Attributes CAF CL Exit To Weather

Head coach of Aduana Stars, coach Yusif Abubakar believes the weather in Algeria in his side losing to ES Setif.

The Fire Boys were bundled out of the CAF Champions League by ES Setif on Sunday losing 4:0 despite winning the first league 1:0 at the Nana Agyemang Badu II Park.

However, Abubakar is adamant, it would have been a different scoreline had temperatures been favourable.

“They are a good team that plays good football, but if you want to be fair, this weather[freezing cold] should not be accepted for football games,” he said

“If you have to take advantage of this weather to win a football game then it doesn’t help football.

“If they think they will be using this to beat teams from West Africa then they will be in trouble when they come to West Africa and have to face very hot temperatures.

“I’m not saying they are a bad team, but CAF needs to look into some of these things.”

By this defeat, the Ghanaian champions drop to take part in the CAF Confederation Cup.