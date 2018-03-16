Great Olympics Official Oluboi Commodore Seeking To Scare Clubs By Serving Individual Injunctions

Despite claiming that they have no hands in the purported court injunction seeking to stop the start of the Ghana Premier League this weekend, Accra Great Olympics official Oluboi Commodore has assumed the position of a bailiff seeking to dissuade clubs from playing this weekend.

With club supporters mounting pressure on the current management that they are leading the club to the ditch, Commodore desperately spent Friday afternoon sending the purported notice of injunction to various people as he seeks to dissuade them from attending matches.

The Olympics official claims they have nothing to do with the purported injunction yet he is the one who has assumed the role of a bailiff - a position that has compelled many to question his motive of stopping the league from kicking off.

He has sent WhatsApp messages to clubs as well as match officials.

However, since Commodore is not a bailiff, the clubs and officials have snubbed him and will carry on with their matches from Saturday.

Only bailiffs are mandated by law to serve court summons but with timing running out with Olympics' future hanging in the balance, Commodore is desperately making his last throw of the dice.

Clubs have vowed to disregard him and go ahead with the league as they believe the law is on their side.

Meanwhile, unforgiving supporters of Olympics have vowed to teach the management a lesson after their chaotic organisation has led the club to failure on several fronts.

Supporters are planning a demonstration against the Amarkai Amarteifio management with the Afotey Odai faction seeking to wrestle control from the current Lebanese-led management of the team

For more Ghana football news visit www.ghanasoccernet.com