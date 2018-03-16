Inter Milan Set To Finalize Kwadwo Asamoah's Move

Kwadwo Asamoah is set to sign a pre-contract with Inter Milan according to reports in Italy.

According to Gazzetta dello Sport, the Italian giants have agreed to pay the Ghanaian international € 3 million per season with the deal set to be completed before the end of the season.

The Old Ladies effort of trying to keep Asamoah has yielded no fruits with midfielder yearning to seek for a new challenge.

However, Antonio Conte who worked with Asamoah is also believed to be monitoring the situation but Inter Milan are in good position to finalize the deal.

The former Udinese ace will thus be joining Inter-Milan as a free agent after the season.

Asamoah has so far spent seven seasons with the Italian Champions winning seven Serie A titles with the Club.