Oduro Sarfo Fumes At Treatment Meted Out To Ernest Sowah By Kotoko

The Chief Executive Officer of Berekum Chelsea Nana Oduro Sarfo has lamented on how Asante Kotoko have treated goalkeeper Ernest Sowah.

The former Berekum Chelsea custodian has accused him of taking bribe by the club's chief executive officer following their final day defeat to Liberty Professionals.

The 29-year-old, however, returned to the club's training this week but was asked to train with the youth team, which he duly obliged.

And according to the vociferous Berekum Chelsea CEO, the former Ghana youth goalkeeper holds no grudge against the Kumasi-based giants but rather it's the club that has treated him unfairly.

'Sowah doesn't have any problem with Kotoko' Oduro Sarfo told Kumasi based OTEC FM. 'It's Kotoko who are [bearing] grudges. They wrote to Sowah that he should report to training, he obliged. In the letter, they wrote that they won't give him his January salary. We accepted that and continued training' Oduro Sarfo narrated.

'At least if you're registering your players for the season, you should add him since he's your player. He's going to be training with the reserve side. We've accepted that too. We've nothing to say. At the proper time, we will surely come out' said Oduro Sarfo who disclosed that Kotoko hasn't treated Ernest Sowah fairly.

'AshantiGold attempted, Aduana Stars attempted and Hearts attempted. For Kotoko, we gave them mutual termination letter but they kept dilly-dallying. I asked them two days before registration when they will release the player… So, after registration was closed and they refused to register [him], they decided to terminate his contract as we had earlier requested but we are refusing to accept that now'.

Sarfo added that Sowah, who has a year left on his contract is willing to serve but Kotoko should they be ready to cough out anything they owe the goalie. 'He has one year left on his contract and will serve the club. Everything due him will be collected because the club failed to release him on time.'

Ernest Sowah's problems with Kotoko began when he publicly stated that, the Kotoko Chairman, Dr Kwame Kyei accused him of bribery after the Liberty Professionals-Asante Kotoko match last season.

For more Ghana football news visit www.ghanasoccernet.com