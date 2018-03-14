BBC's Garth Crooks Says Andre Ayew 'Destroyed' West Ham To Make Bold Statement

Ghanaian international, Andre Ayew completely 'destroyed' West Ham United to send a clear statement to his former club over his early exit, according to Garth Crooks of the BBC.

Carlos Carvalhal's men dismantled the West Ham 4:1 at the Liberty Stadium last week Saturday.

The former Olympic Marseille winger produced a stunning performance providing two assists in the heavy thumping.

And according to the renowned football pundit, the forward alongside his brother Jordan made a huge statement against West Ham for letting him go.

"If you're going to make a statement to the club that has just sold you then playing your part in the four-goal demolition of your former employers is the way to do it," said Crooks.

"Andre Ayew and his brother, Jordan, absolutely destroyed West Ham. Their father, the former Marseille and Ghana international, the great Abedi Pele, should be very proud of his boys," he added.