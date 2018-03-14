Auxerre Put Four Past Ghanaian Goalkeeper Lawrence Ati-Zigi

Lawrence Ati-Zigi conceded four goals as Auxerre thumped Sochaux in the French league two.

Ba Abdul scored the first goal in the 4th minute before Sakhi increased the tally before the end of the first half.

Barreto however, scored the third goal in the 71st minute.

Tacalfred Mickael added Auxerre’s fourth securing a convincing victory.

Sochaux ended the game with 10 men after Berenguer Florin was sent off in the second half.

Ati-Zigi's side are currently 10th on the league 2 table with 43 points after week 29.