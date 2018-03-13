Sports Minister Express Dissatisfaction With GPL Delay

Youth and Sports Minister, Isaac Asiamah has expressed his displeasure with the delay in the commencement of the 2017/18 Ghana Premier League (GPL) due to a legal battle between Accra Great Olympics and the Ghana Football Association (GFA).

Great Olympics, who suffered relegation from the GPL last season has placed a court injunction on the start of the Premier League indicating the Disciplinary Committee of the country’s football body did not give a fair hearing in their protest filed against Bechem United for fielding an unqualified last season.

In his first encounter with the media, Asiamah expressed his dissatisfaction about the delay of the country's top flight.

“I’m not happy at all, I must be honest with you and I told the GFA president that whatever it takes to resolve this issue they should continue.

“The GPL is an avenue for certain people in this country. Every time I go to the stadium, my doughnut will be bought and that is a means of income for somebody and these petty things help our people.

“So make sure you resolve all the differences that we have to ensure the league starts well,” he said on Tuesday, 13 March 2018 at the meet the press series in Accra.

Both parties will be in court on March 15.