Persib Bandung Want Jorge Dias To Replace Michael Essien

Johor Darul Ta'zim FC striker Jorge Pereira Dias is closing on a move to Persib Bandung to replace Ghanaian midfielder Michael Essien, according to reports in Indonesia.

Pereira Dias, who was a firm target for Greek giants AEK Athens is reported to be on verge of replacing Michael Essien as a marquee signing for Indonesian side Persib Bandung in the ongoing transfer window.

The 27-year-old hitman is reported to have expressed his desire to join the Blue Prince, and the club have duly respected his decision.

Persib Bandung want to acquire the Argentine in order to take the position of Michael Essien, who is reported to be leaving the club after failing to renew his contract.

Pereira Dias netted 50 goals for Johor Darul Ta'zim FC in his two-year with the club.

