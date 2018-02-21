modernghana logo

FEATURED STORY Photo Story Of The Life Of Ebony Reigns...
OnAIR Columns Archive
body-container-line
6 hours ago | Football News

2018 CAF CL: Aduana Stars To Face ES Setif In Final Round Qualifier

Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah / Modern Ghana
2018 CAF CL: Aduana Stars To Face ES Setif In Final Round Qualifier

Ghana Premier League champions, Aduana Stars will face Algerian side ES Setif in the final qualifying round of the 2018 CAF Champions League.

The Dormaa based club secured a 2-0 home win over Libyan outfit Al Tahaddy to progress 2-1 on aggregate on Wednesday.

The Algerian side advanced against Central African Republic side Olympic Real de Bangui thanks the 6-0 first leg win at home.

The first leg of the clash will be played in Dormaa between 6-7 March and the return leg at the Stade 8 Mai 1945 in the city of Setif.

Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah Sports Editor
Dossier: Ebony Reigns Is Dead
Ghana is going to find it tough to find someone like this pretty queen

body-container-line