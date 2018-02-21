2018 CAF CL: Aduana Stars To Face ES Setif In Final Round Qualifier

Ghana Premier League champions, Aduana Stars will face Algerian side ES Setif in the final qualifying round of the 2018 CAF Champions League.

The Dormaa based club secured a 2-0 home win over Libyan outfit Al Tahaddy to progress 2-1 on aggregate on Wednesday.

The Algerian side advanced against Central African Republic side Olympic Real de Bangui thanks the 6-0 first leg win at home.

The first leg of the clash will be played in Dormaa between 6-7 March and the return leg at the Stade 8 Mai 1945 in the city of Setif.