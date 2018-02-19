KP Boateng Scores Stunning Goal As Eintracht Frankfurt Hummer RB Leipzig

Black Stars midfielder, Kelvin Prince Boateng scored an important goal for Eintracht Frankfurt as they defeated RB Leipzig 2:1.

Jean-Kevin Augustin scored an early in the 13th minute for the away side.

However, Timothy Chandler scored from a through pass from David Abraham in the 22nd minute to make it 1:1.

Four minutes later, Kelvin Prince Boateng scored the all-important goal in the 26th minute with an assist from Ante Rebić.

The former Tottenham Hotspurs midfield dynamo gave 69 percent passing accuracy.

Kelvin was shown a yellow card in the 65th minute but he enjoyed the full throttle of the game.

Frankfurt are currently occupying the 3rd position with 39 points in the league log after the win over Leipzig.