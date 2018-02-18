Kotoko Coach Steve Pollack Names Squad For CARA Clash

Head coach of Asante Kotoko, Steve Pollack has named 18 man squad for the second league encounter with CARA on February 21 in Brazzaville.

The Porcupine Warriors recorded a 1:0 over the Congolese club in the first league in the preliminary round of the CAF Confederations Cup.

The squad was released on Saturday at the training grounds.

Asante Kotoko will depart on Monday for the second league encounter and will be hoping to get good results.

GOALKEEPERS

1. Felix Annan

2. Ibrahim Danlad

DEFENDERS

3. Amos Frimpong

4. Eric Donkor

5. Wahab Adams

6. Nafiu Awudu

7. Augustine Sefa

8. Emmanuel Owusu

MIDFIELDERS

9. Jackson Owusu

10. Tuffour Frimpong

11. Jordan Opoku

12. Baba Mahama

13. Emmanuel Gyamfi

14. Kwame Boahen

15. Frank Sarfo Gyamfi

STRIKERS

16. Sadick Adams

17. Yakubu Mohammed

18. Obed Owusu