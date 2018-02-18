Head coach of Asante Kotoko, Steve Pollack has named 18 man squad for the second league encounter with CARA on February 21 in Brazzaville. The Porcupine Wa...
Kotoko Coach Steve Pollack Names Squad For CARA Clash
Head coach of Asante Kotoko, Steve Pollack has named 18 man squad for the second league encounter with CARA on February 21 in Brazzaville.
The Porcupine Warriors recorded a 1:0 over the Congolese club in the first league in the preliminary round of the CAF Confederations Cup.
The squad was released on Saturday at the training grounds.
Asante Kotoko will depart on Monday for the second league encounter and will be hoping to get good results.
GOALKEEPERS
1. Felix Annan
2. Ibrahim Danlad
DEFENDERS
3. Amos Frimpong
4. Eric Donkor
5. Wahab Adams
6. Nafiu Awudu
7. Augustine Sefa
8. Emmanuel Owusu
MIDFIELDERS
9. Jackson Owusu
10. Tuffour Frimpong
11. Jordan Opoku
12. Baba Mahama
13. Emmanuel Gyamfi
14. Kwame Boahen
15. Frank Sarfo Gyamfi
STRIKERS
16. Sadick Adams
17. Yakubu Mohammed
18. Obed Owusu