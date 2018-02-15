Black Queens Defeated At WAFU Women’s Cup Of Nations

The Black Queens of Ghana suffered a 1-0 defeat at the hands of Cote d’Ivoire in the maiden edition of the WAFU Women’s Cup of Nations tournament.

Captain Dominique Thiamalé registered the only goal of the match 5 minutes after recess.

The Queens despite ending the game as the best side did not have anything to show for after missing out on the three maximum points.

Striker Jane Ayiayam and Priscilla Okyere all failed to find the back of the net as the host snatched all points at the Stade Félix Houphouët-Boigny.

Ghana will take on Burkina Faso in a must-win encounter on Friday.