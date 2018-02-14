Frank Nelson: 'Poor Relationship With Players Led To Coach Frank Nuttal's Suspension'

Hearts of Oak board member Frank Nelson has ascribed the suspension of coach Frank Nuttal by the club to the Scottish trainer's poor relationship with the players.

Nelson, who is also a member of the 3-member committee formed to investigate the recent conduct of the coach, stated the club feels intolerable with Nutall's attitude and relationship with his players and feels that by virtue of club policies, had to arrive at suspending the coach pending adjudication.

"The coach's relationship with his players is not been comfortable with the club's administration", Frank Nelson told Kumasi based radio FOX 97.9 FM.

According to Nelson, coach Frank Eliot Nutall has neither denied nor admitted to the charges hence the need to form the 3-member ad hoc committee to probe the matter.

Hearts of Oak on Tuesday released an official statement confirming the suspension of the Scottish manager " with immediate effect" for attitudes considered contradictory to the club's codes of ethics, while also announcing that assistant coach Henry Willington with take charge of all training sessions until further notice.

For more Ghana football news visit www.ghanasoccernet.com