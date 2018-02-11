2018 CAF Confederation Cup: Nana Akosah-Bempah Late goal gives Cape Town City away win at Young Buffaloes

Ghanaian Nana Akosah-Bempah scored to give South African side Cape Town City a 1-0 win over Young Buffaloes in their CAF Confederation Cup first leg tie.

Akosah-Bempah found the back of the net five minutes from time to give Benni McCarthy's side a slim advantage ahead of the return fixture.

Shane Roberts, who was promoted to the first team, was thrown straight into the line up while Skipper Robyn Johannes returned to the side and lined up in the midfield.

The Cape side were one of just two away winners on the day - the other was DR Congo club AS Maniema Union, who defeated AS Mangasport 1-0 in Franceville, Gabon, through a late goal from Agee Basiala.

The return leg matches will be staged next midweek, February 20-21, with the 22 aggregate winners advancing into the first round.

