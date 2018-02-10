modernghana logo

FEATURED STORY What Isaac Kyei Andoh Of Ghana Wrote To Yours Truly!...
OnAIR Columns Archive
body-container-line
3 hours ago | Sports News

Neymar Scores As PSG Extend Ligue 1 Lead

Joy Sports
Neymar Scores As PSG Extend Ligue 1 Lead

Paris St-Germain went 13 points clear at the top of Ligue 1 after Neymar's goal beat Toulouse.

Angel di Maria, who earlier hit the crossbar directly from a corner, found Neymar with a ball over the top and the Brazilian's shot was deflected in.

Neymar also hit the post and the crossbar in the space of two minutes after scoring his goal.

Second-placed Marseille drew 2-2 at Saint-Etienne on Friday.

PSG's lead will be cut to 12 points if Monaco beat Angers at 19:00 GMT.

Unai Emery's side visits Champions League holders Real Madrid in the last 16 first leg on Wednesday.

Dossier: Ebony Reigns Is Dead
Ghana is going to find it tough to find someone like this pretty queen

body-container-line