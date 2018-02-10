Paris St-Germain went 13 points clear at the top of Ligue 1 after Neymar's goal beat Toulouse. Angel di Maria, who earlier hit the crossbar directly fro...
Neymar Scores As PSG Extend Ligue 1 Lead
Paris St-Germain went 13 points clear at the top of Ligue 1 after Neymar's goal beat Toulouse.
Angel di Maria, who earlier hit the crossbar directly from a corner, found Neymar with a ball over the top and the Brazilian's shot was deflected in.
Neymar also hit the post and the crossbar in the space of two minutes after scoring his goal.
Second-placed Marseille drew 2-2 at Saint-Etienne on Friday.
PSG's lead will be cut to 12 points if Monaco beat Angers at 19:00 GMT.
Unai Emery's side visits Champions League holders Real Madrid in the last 16 first leg on Wednesday.