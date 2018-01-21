Cricket: Gallant Ghana Celebration Cut Short As Sierra Leone Defend Title

All that's well ends well they say, but in this case, Ghana will not be able to agree.

After three days of putting out their best in the Africa Cricket Association's Northwest Africa Women's tournament, the host nation lost out on the ultimate to defending champions Sierra Leone.

On the last day of the highly competitive three-day event, Ghana were determined to fight tooth and nail to make their opponents Sierra Leone taste defeat. And boy did that happen!

Sunday's game saw Ghana, as always, choose to field first, wanting to have a fair idea of their opponent's loopholes. Sierra Leone grabbed every opportunity that came their way, threw out every missile they had and scored a hundred and six (106) runs for nine (9) wickets in twenty (20) overs.

After gaining quite a lot of ammunition from their opponents, it was Ghana's turn to bat.

From the collation done by the tournament's technical committee, Sierra Leone came tops and defended their title with a net run rate of 1.242, Ghana was in second place with 0.968 and Nigeria in third place with 0.589. Gambia placed fourth with -3.226.

Ghana, however, moved a place up after finishing third in the maiden edition hosted by the Gambia in 2015.

That's how the cookie crumbles on the Africa Cricket Association's Northwest Africa Women's tournament 2017, until next time, it's a wicket on me!