Joshua vrs Parker Fight Announced

Britain’s Anthony Joshua will meet Joseph Parker in a world heavyweight unification fight in Cardiff in March.

Joshua, 28, holds the IBF and WBA belts, while New Zealander Parker is the WBO champion.

Cardiff’s Principality stadium – where Joshua successfully defended his titles against Carlos Takam in October – will host the bout.

“I’m delighted to get this fight made – it’s been a long time coming,” said Joshua’s promoter Eddie Hearn.

“It’s the first time in history that two reigning heavyweight world champions have met in Britain.”

Joshua added: “These fights aren’t easy because there is a lot on the line – so respect to team Parker for taking the challenge.

“I’m looking forward to it. Training camp is underway and before you know, 31 March will be upon us.”

Parker’s representative David Higgins arrived in the UK last week to finalise a deal. Talks had previously stalled over how the purse would be split but a compromise was reached last month which will see Parker, 25, earn 30-35%.

Parker is undefeated in his 24 professional fights, with 18 of those wins coming by a knockout.

“Anthony Joshua is in for a huge shock,” Parker said. “A couple of months ago I heard him say: ‘Why should I be worried about this little kid from New Zealand?’

“Well, now he’s about to find out. And the world is about to find out whether AJ can really take a punch.”

Joshua became IBF heavyweight champion by defeating Charles Martin at London’s O2 Arena in April 2016.

The following April, he added the WBA belt by beating Wladimir Klitschkoin front of 90,000 fans at Wembley Stadium.

Whoever wins in March is certain to then face undefeated American Deontay Wilder, who holds the fourth belt in the heavyweight division. No boxer has held all four heavyweight belts simultaneously.

Parker’s camp have been pushing for the fight ever since Joshua defeated Takam last year.

They staged a news conference in November featuring clips of Joshua being knocked down in his amateur days and offered £20,000 to anyone with footage of him being floored.

That prompted Joshua to hit back, saying he was being “demonised” by the Parker camp. But Higgins later told BBC Sports Joshua was “rattled”.