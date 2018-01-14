Belgium Giants KRC Genk Tracking Ghanaian Striker Joseph Paintsil

Belgium giants KRC Genk are close to signing young Ghanaian attacker Joseph Paintsil.

The 19-year-old is on a season-long loan deal at Hungarian top-flight side FerencvÃ¡ros from a Ghana Premier League side.

According to multiple sources in Ghana and Belgium, Genk has held talks with the parent club Tema Youth.

Painstil joined FerencvÃ¡ros in August last year and has been the fans favourite since making his debut.

He has had a great season so far with FerencvÃ¡ros TC scoring six goals in 12 appearances.

Genk currently sits 12th in the Belgian top-flight league with 24 points after 20 matches.

