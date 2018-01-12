Baby Jet Promotions Set To Sign Bastie Samir

Chief Executive Officer of Baby Jet Promotions, Samuel Anim-Addo has revealed that his outfit is on the verge of signing super middleweight boxer, Bastie Samir and George Ashie.

It will be recalled that Bastie Samir made the headlines when he famously stopped Bukom Banku in their bout last October at the Bukom Boxing Arena.

According to Anim-Addo, talks between the parties have reached an advanced stage, and an announcement could be made in the coming days.

“Baby Jet Promotions will be announcing the signing of Bastie Samir and George Ashie soon and an official announcement could be made in the coming days,” he told Citi FM.

“We are focused on signing the best boxers and that is what we have started doing.”

Bastie will join the likes of IBO World Lightweight Champion Emmanuel Tagoe on the ranks of Baby Jet Promotions.

Baby Jet Promotions is a boxing promotional company owned by Black Stars captain, Asamoah Gyan and they have already signed Emmanuel Tagoe popularly known as the "Game Boy".