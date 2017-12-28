Slovenian Giants NK Maribor In Talks To Sign Left-Back Masahudu Alhassan

Former Ghana defender Masahudu Alhassan is said to be a transfer target for Slovenian giants NK Maribor according to reports in Slovenia.

The Slovenian league leaders are set to hold talks with the player's representatives.

If a deal is struck it will be a perfect opportunity for the 25-year old to revive his career.

He is currently unattached after his contract was terminated by Italian side AC Perugia in August.

Alhassan has previously played for Genoa, Novara, Udinese and Latina.

He has 6 caps for the Black Stars.

For more Ghana football news visit www.ghanasoccernet.com