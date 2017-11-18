Paul Pogba scored on his return from injury as Manchester United came from behind to beat Newcastle United and set a club record of 38 games unbeaten at Old ...
Pogba Shines As Man United Thrash Newcastle United
Paul Pogba scored on his return from injury as Manchester United came from behind to beat Newcastle United and set a club record of 38 games unbeaten at Old Trafford.
Dwight Gayle gave the visitors a surprise lead when a slip by Victor Lindelof let in the striker to score in off the post.
Pogba, back after nine weeks out with a hamstring injury, crossed for Anthony Martial to head the equaliser before Chris Smalling met Ashley Young's centre on the stroke of half-time.
Pogba finished off a fine team move before Romelu Lukaku's first league goal since 30 September sealed a fine win.
Striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic came off the bench for the final 14 minutes after seven months out with a cruciate knee ligament injury.