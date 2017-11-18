Pogba Shines As Man United Thrash Newcastle United

Paul Pogba scored on his return from injury as Manchester United came from behind to beat Newcastle United and set a club record of 38 games unbeaten at Old Trafford.

Dwight Gayle gave the visitors a surprise lead when a slip by Victor Lindelof let in the striker to score in off the post.

Pogba, back after nine weeks out with a hamstring injury, crossed for Anthony Martial to head the equaliser before Chris Smalling met Ashley Young's centre on the stroke of half-time.

Pogba finished off a fine team move before Romelu Lukaku's first league goal since 30 September sealed a fine win.

Striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic came off the bench for the final 14 minutes after seven months out with a cruciate knee ligament injury.