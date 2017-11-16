Agyemang Badu I Sports Stadium To Host 6,500 Fans Following Renovations

The Nana Agyemang Badu I Sports Stadium would seat a maximum of 6,500 fans, after the ongoing upgrading is completed in December 2017.

The facility, which initially operated with four stands, with the capacity to sit 1,500 fans is being given a face-lift following Aduana Stars recent annexation of the 2016/17 Ghana Premier League and their subsequent qualifications to the CAF Champions League next year.

Work on the Stadium which started earnestly about a week ago involves the construction of four new stands, floodlights, a hospital, re-grassing of pitch and the construction of two water closet toilet facilities (with 8 toilet seats and 18 urinals each) for men and women.

Already, a team of contractors and supervisors have been assembled undertaking various tasks at the Stadium.

Mr Asamoah Asare, one of the Contractors of K. Asamoah Construction Limited based in Dormaa-Ahenkro, stated that so far less than 10 per cent of work has been done.

He said they erected columns and pillars already and was optimistic work would be completed by end of December.

He said the two concrete stands are expected to take between 3,000 and 4,000 fans.

"So far an amount of GH¢ 350, 000.00 have been spent on those works", he stated.

Mr Kumi Obeng, a supervisor, said the plan was to develop the facility into an international standard with eight tracks for athletics to host national and international sporting events as well.

He added that the pitch would have an underground pipe to make it possible for watering during the dry season.

The Supervisor said both the concrete and the metal stands would both in total seat some 5,000 fans.

Mr Obeng appealed to individuals and organisations to support the Dormaahene, Osagyefo Oseadeyo Agyemang Badu II, the life patron of the Club and the Dormaa Traditional Council as they work to upgrade the Stadium.